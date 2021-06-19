A great Messi leads Argentina in the victory against Uruguay

Leo Messi wants this Copa América. The Barcelona player accumulates a goal and an assist in the two games played by Argentina in a Group B that already leads the Albiceleste together with chili. Scaloni’s men beat Uruguay this Saturday (1-0) thanks to the lonely so much of Guido Rodriguez in another exhibition by La Pulga, who has been distinguished as the best player of the match in the two matches played so far in the competition.

In the Río de la Plata classic at the Mané Garrincha National Stadium, Scaloni’s team was looking for victory after the draw against Chile on the first day (1-1). Argentina dominated from the beginning, putting pressure on the rival field and accumulating arrivals against Uruguay of Luis Suarez, Fede Valverde and company. Messi warned at six minutes with a shot that forced him to stretch Fernando Muslera placeholder image and two minutes later, the azulgrana put in a great center that Otamendi finished off causing another intervention of merit by the Uruguayan goalkeeper.

In the 12th minute of the match, the Albiceleste found the prize for their insistence. Leo Messi overflowed on the left and assisted Guido Rodríguez, who sent the ball to the back of the net after a great header to score his first goal for his team. A goal that was enough to give Argentina three points in another match in which the best player was Messi, who wants to lift his first major title with his country in 2021.

Argentina beat Uruguay and already collides with four points next to chili Group B of the America Cup. The Chileans, who drew on the first day against Albiceleste, won this morning also by the minimum against Bolivia (1-0) at Arenal Pantanal Stadium