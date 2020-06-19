The FC Barcelona has been imposed on Malaga unicaja by 84-73 in the second match of both in the final phase of the ACB, in a match in which the greater scoring ability of which gave them victory. Niko Mirotic was the top scorer of the match with 19 points, while Thompson was the most outstanding of the Andalusians with 12.

Match competed between two of the clear candidates for the title that was resolved in the last quarter, the one that took place at the Fonteta. Statistics favored the Andalusians who had won in 6 of the last 7 clashes between the two teams, but Barça wants to take the league and was not intimidated. The game started with a highly connected Unicaja that commanded the entire first quarter, but Barça quickly matched the match, only going two down to the break.

In the second part, the Catalans gradually took off and did not look back. Luis Casimiro’s men did not give up, but Pesic’s team always had one more march and did not let the game get complicated. Those with two wins in their locker will have a real litmus test against Baskonia on Sunday at 9.30pm, while Unicaja has to beat Joventut the same Sunday at 6.30pm, if they want to keep their options alive.