A great Herring defeated Frampton and the Irishman will leave boxing practice

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

We have had a good evening tonight in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, despite the fact that a few hours before we received the news that the semi-fund fight was canceled, Zhankosh Turarov against Tyrone McKenna, due to the indisposition of the former.

The great attraction of the event was the fight between the New Yorker Jamel herring (23-2, 11 KO), WBO super featherweight champion, against the Northern Irishman Carl Frampton (28-3, 16 KO). Newly promoted to the division, Frampton looked much smaller than his rival, a more natural super featherweight. Lefty the champion and right-handed the aspirant, the actions began trying to establish a fight plan, which obviously happened for the British to enter the guard, with much longer arms, than the American, making an effort to work with the forward hand.

With the passing of the rounds, especially after the fourth, the exchanges intensified and Frampton managed to penetrate further into Herring’s space, which offered a cut on the eyelid that endangered the future of the fight. In the fifth round, a straight counter from Herring sent the Jackal to the mat, with no apparent serious damage; He had no choice if he wanted to win and harm the New Yorker, so he took the action as one more possibility of his tactic. Frampton fell again in the sixth round, since Herring wanted to accelerate the actions so as not to risk a possible technical KO if the cut was enlarged; after the Irishman got up damaged, he was subdued by the champion in a series of impacts that made his corner stop the fight with the usual towel toss. After the fight, an emotional Frampton announced his retirement from professional boxing, thanking those around him for their support and receiving the sympathy of the winner of the fight.

In the co-feature fight, the veteran Philippine super fly Donnie nietes (43-1-5, 23 KO) was returning from his break of more than two years against the Colombian Pablo Carrillo (25-8-1, 16 KO). At stake, with ten rounds to between, was a WBO middle belt. Nietes tried to risk just enough, he needed to find himself as a boxer at 38 years old, and he was a little diesel during the fight. The Colombian gave a good image looking for the activity, trying to convince the judges with his hitting volume, but Nietes’s precision seemed to recall, at times, that of his great boxing nights, adding the experience and ability to place his hands on the right moment. The ten rounds that have elapsed against a competent opponent will be worth a lot to a Nietes who wants to join the great fights of the division. The judges’ scores were 96-95, 98-92 and 99-91 in favor of Donnie Nietes, with two of them, each one extreme, being too exaggerated.

In the fights that opened the evening, the Kazakh World Cup bronze Tursynbay Kulakhmet (3-0, 2 KO) disarmed the Venezuelan Héber Rondón (20-1, 13 KO) in the first round of his super welterweight bout on hooks, which sent the Hispanic American to the canvas twice.

The great American promise and world silver in 2019 Keyshawn Davis (2-0, 2 KO) beat the Ghanaian Richman ashelley (10-2, 9 KO) at lightweight. Davis began to slow down a bit, gradually encouraging himself to throw more powerful punches as his confidence grew, but always with a well-armed and dynamic defense. Thus, his rival ended up abandoning at the end of the fourth round of the six planned.