a great dramatic composition that affects us quite a bit

After the apocalyptic cliffhanger in which he left us “Lamentis” (1×03) by Loki (Michael Waldron, 2021), we really wanted Disney Plus to premiere the next episode, “The Nexus Event” (1×04), to find out how the God of Deception (Tom Hiddleston) and his other variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) were going to get out of such a dire situation.

But the scriptwriters have decided to lengthen our uncertainty a bit more. They offer us in the prologue a familiar image of the first Thor trilogy (Kenneth Branagh, Alan Taylor, Taika Waititi, 2011, 2013, 2017); Next, how the story of the series’ most enigmatic main character had been twisted and new information on current judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw); and finally, a dark vision of their fearsome bosses.

But, in the satisfying scene that solves the predicament in the only reasonable way possible and that could only have crossed our minds, Michael Waldron reveals to us certain important motivations; and chooses to seal a decisive bond at the exact moment of climax. A good dramatic composition, no doubt. The one for the whole chapter.

The most tragic twists in ‘Loki’

Disney Plus

And a disturbing mystery joins those already raised in previous episodes, adding distrust for those who did not seem to deserve it at first, and they enter again into Loki’s difficult personality and an intense conversation develops, very eloquent and effective in its simplicity, between the protagonist and agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), whom we had missed as well as the interactions of the two for their undeniable interpretive chemistry.

On the other hand, more credit and relevance is given to another Loki character, the Huntress B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), as befits a story in which details are taken care of, nothing is wasted and the intention is to do justice to each of his fictional beings. Although we hope that they will not repeat some well-remembered trick; that of the Mandarin in Iron Man 3 (Shane Black, 2013) and that of Pietro Maximoff (Evan Peters) in WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021).

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

See Loki on Disney Plus

Not because it was implausible or especially unworthy or annoying to viewers; In the same film franchise, it would suck if they insisted more than twice on such a striking kind of narrative twist. And there is a certain poetic irony in which the Gods of Deception are revealed as those responsible for the collapse of a great lie.

Because they have managed to sow the seed of suspicion in two spirits that could not be more committed to their work; and we smell that capital sins will precipitate the downfall of those clothed with supreme dignity and their system clearly hateful as totalitarian. And the tragic twists that occur, which one did not expect to occur, much less with such an expeditious will, stir up public animosity like nothing else.

Building our empathy without us noticing

Disney Plus

So we ardently hope that the demons they conjure with such efficiency will eventually be exorcised. Y it surprises us with great pleasure and gratitude to a series like Loki, which we might think is lighter than WandaVision or Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Malcolm Spellman, 2021), is not really like that.

We say it because, against all odds, manages to affect us to a greater extent of what we might want at the beginning; And perhaps it is because Michael Waldron has managed to build our empathy for the characters with skill and without us noticing. And this circumstance includes both the concrete elaboration of Mobius’s personality on paper and the very natural incarnation of Owen Wilson, who fills him with a credible humanity; apart from the evolution of Loki.

signup on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar

Therefore, despite the fact that we do not find any magic in the audiovisual apparatus of this chapter such as the sequence shot of “Lamentis”, since the fear of the happy insistent trick in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “The Nexus Event” is fulfilled grabs us Y he beats us; and urges us to continue stirring our curiosity.

Also in Ezanime.net