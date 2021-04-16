A great ball of fire crosses the skies of Madrid and causes admiration among hundreds of citizens

Many Madrilenians have been surprised this Friday night by an astronomical phenomenon that, not by common, ceases to be spectacular. An orange fireball has crossed the city and has been seen, and recorded, by many passers-by who have shared their videos on social networks.

The fireball is not strictly a meteorite, that name is reserved for the space rocks that end up hitting the ground and, in this case, it seems rather that it is a piece of material that has been able to pass by brushing the Earth’s atmosphere.