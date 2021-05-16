A great ball of fire crosses the Mediterranean at 64,000km / h

A great ball of fire has flown over the Mediterranean to 68,000 km / hour. Due to its high luminosity it could be seen more than 500 kilometers away, being visible from different points of Andalusia.

The SMART project detectors, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), from the astronomical observatories of Seville, La Hita de Toledo, Calar Alto in Almería and Sierra Nevada in Granada, have been in charge of recording the passage of this phenomenon. According to the preliminary analysis carried out by Professor José María Madiedo of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía IAA-CSIC and Principal Investigator of the SMART Project, “this event has been caused by a rock detached from an asteroid-comet that has hit our atmosphere”. The fireball could be seen at 4:25 on May 14.

The detectors of the SMART project operate within the framework of the Southwest Europe Fireball and Meteor Network (SWEMN), which aims to monitor the sky in order to record and study the impact on the Earth’s atmosphere of rocks from different objects in the Solar System.