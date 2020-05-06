Twitter is an application relatively well integrated with other applications when it comes to sharing content. However, if we talk about Instagram, it is not easy to share in the stories (the fastest format to share information) the tweets we want.

This is where Twiger comes into play, an application in the hands of a Spanish developer, that allows to share tweets in a very simple and visual way on our Instagram. The app is lightweight, free, and works great, so let’s take a look at it.

Sharing tweets in our stories

The first thing will be to copy the address of the tweet from the Twitter app itself.

Instagram stories offer a quick format to share information more comfortably than in the feed, where everything stays permanently (or at least, until we delete it manually). But Sharing tweets is not possible from the official app, which only offers the option of direct message sharing.

Twiger is an application for iOS and Android that comes to solve this, and that has conquered us for how simple it is and how visual the final result is. The sharing process is as expected in this type of application, the first thing we have to do is copy the URL of the tweet that we want to share.

Once copied, we go to the application, which directly has a clipboard button integrated. This means that we do not have to do a long press on the URL box to paste it, it is only necessary to hit the clipboard button. Once the tweet has been copied, we click on the ‘Play’ button.

The tweets shared with this app look pretty good visually. The color palette is correct, although we can always modify what we want once we are inside Instagram

Now we will access a small interface that allows us to put the color of the background that we want (with a very nice palette, by the way), we adjust the color and that’s it. Once we have the tweet ready, we click on the ‘share on Instagram’ button. This will open the Instagram Stories interface itself, where we can already add what we want from the interface itself.

Twiger – Share tweets on Instagram

