a Grand Prix with an audience

The fifth Grand Prix of the 2021 F1 season will be, for now, the one that will host the most audience in its stands: 7,500 spectators.

May 17, 2021 (07:50 CET)

The Monaco GP will have an audience. Image is 2019 edition

The Monaco GP has been contested since the beginning of the F1 World Cup in 1950, and this weekend’s will be its 67th edition. Last year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the calendar had to be reorganized and Monaco was left out. But in this edition there may be an audience in the stands, 7,500 people, and all of them will have to undergo a PCR. Of the four Grand Prix held this season, only two of them had any audience: Bahrain and Spain-, while in the other two -Emilia Romagna and Portugal- there was none.

The Monaco circuit is the one that offers the greatest number of challenges of the 23 on the 2021 calendar, with ups and downs, 19 curves, some of them very tight and a very narrow track, in which the concentration must be maximum so as not to “touch” the protection fences.

Monaco is also the shortest circuit in F1, at just 3,337 km, but it is instead the longest in duration. It also has slowest curve, the sixth, the famous curve that was called Loews, which is taken at 50 km / h. It is also the only one that in its layout it has a tunnel, which forces the pilots to have to adapt their vision to the natural and artificial light inside it.

The 2,074 km route has not always been the same length, it has varied. For example, in 1950 during its first edition, it measured 3,180 km and when it has been longest it is from 2000 to 2002 with 3,370 km. Since 2015 its perimeter is 3,337 km.

The pilot who has more number of victories and pole position it is Ayrton senna. Senna won in Monaco in 1987, 1989 and from 1990 to 1993, in total, 6. It is also Senna who has the most pole position, a total of 5: 1985, and from 1988 to 1991.

Senna’s first victory in Monaco was in 1987

Of current F1 drivers, the one with the most victories in his record is Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2016 and 2019). They have also won in Monaco: Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel -on 2 occasions each-, and Kimi Raikkonen only 1. As far as pole position is concerned, Kimi Raikonen, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo add 2 each, while Sebastian Vettel got 1 pole.

Lewis Hamilton is even stronger when he faces the fifth round of the season 2021: he has won 4 of the 3 races held –Baréin, Portugal and Spain- and has 94 points. In second position in the drivers’ standings is Max Verstappen (Red Bull) with 80 points, thanks to 1 victory –Italy- and 3 second places. Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, is third with 47 points, followed by Lando Norris (41), Charles Leclerc (40), Checo Pérez (32) … with Carlos Sainz eighth (20) and Fernando Alonso 12th (5) .

In the builders’ world Mercedes leads the championship with 141 points, followed by Red Bull with 112, McLaren with 65, Ferrari (60), Alpine (15) …

Monaco circuit data:

Length: 3,337 km Race laps: 78 Race distance: 260,286 km Max. in pit lane: 60 km / h Record v. fast race: Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’14 ”260 in 2018 Qualifying record: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’10” 166 in 2019

Monaco F1 GP data:

No. of GPs contested: 66 1st Monaco GP: 1950 1st GP winner: Juan Manuel Fangio (Alfa Romeo) Driver with the most victories: Ayrton Senna (6) Driver with the most poles: Ayrton Senna (5)

