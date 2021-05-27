A grand jury is called to analyze evidence in the trial against Donald Trump

May 26, 2021 May 26, 2021

In an interview for the program Say it with the Community of José Pernalete, the constitutional lawyer Rafael Peñalver specified that the Manhattan district attorney has made a large summons of a jury, of 93 people, to analyze the evidence of the investigation against Trump on evasion of taxes.

Peñalver affirmed that these people will listen to the evidence, and will be the ones to determine if there is sufficient cause to proceed with a criminal case that can include up to jail penalties.

In the same way, he highlighted that the Manhattan prosecutor mainly seeks to determine if the Trump group artificially inflated the value of its assets to obtain larger loans and, at the same time, included them on its tax returns to reduce them.

Peñalver stressed that this same jury could decide if there is sufficient cause to accuse the executives of the Trump Organization or the company itself if criminal charges are filed.

“We are in a preliminary stage against the Trump organization, not necessarily against the figure of former President of the United States Trump,” he detailed.

He asserted that the key lies in who filed the false reports on Donald Trump’s property appreciation.

“It will be reviewed if the crime was committed by Trump or someone close to him,” he said.

