Separate camera, pink back … this could have been the Pixel 4.

The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL could have been very different from those we know today. One of the members of the design team in charge of developing the latest Google star phones has shared with the design portal Arthur Kenzo a series of images showing unpublished prototypes of the latest phones of the company, with features very different from those that today make up the appearance of the Google Pixel 4 series.

It is clear that, since its launch, the design of the Pixel 4 It has been one of the most controversial aspects of the latest Big G phones. For many, the contrast generated by the combination of materials and colors make the Pixel 4 two of the phones with the most interesting design of its category, while others consider that its design is not as modern or attractive as that of other competing devices. Be that as it may, the reality is that it is a design that does not seem to leave anyone indifferent, even when almost a year has passed since its launch.

So were the Pixel 4 that never saw the light

In the images shared by the Google design team, you can see how the design of the Google Pixel 4 evolved through different prototypes until reaching the final shape that finally gave life to the new series of phones. Among the prototypes, we can find models whose rear cameras are separated into different circular modules arranged vertically, instead of being enclosed in the already traditional square that Google confirmed months before the arrival of the Pixel 4, and which they later also adopted firms like Apple.

You can also appreciate unpublished colors that eventually did not occur. One of the most interesting is the midnight blue, similar to that of Google’s Pixel Slate tablet, which appears with the two separate cameras and with a orange power button, similar to the one present in the Pixel 4 with a white back. You can also see back covers in different shades of beige and pink, and many other finishes that did not see the light.

Beyond that, the team of designers has also wanted to share with the world your idea when designing phones, affirming that the objective was to create a device capable of “Be soft in the hand and accessible, human”, through a « sophisticated but fresh approach with materials, colors and finishes ».

It is not the first time that Google lets us take a look at its design table. Already last year, the company was showing some of the prototypes of the Pixel 3, which showed what the third generation phone of the series could have been like, whose disparity in aesthetic terms between both models, and the inclusion of a gigantic notch in the XL model they raised some controversy. A year earlier, Google also showed us the story behind the design of some of its devices, including the Pixel 2 and the Google Home Mini.

