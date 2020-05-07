The small grocery stores are from businesses that benefited from the coronavirus contingency. Since the beginning of the quarantine, their sales have increased an average of 10 percent across the country, because they are much closer to homes than any other business in the business, explains Cuauhtémoc Rivera Rodríguez, president of the National Association of Small Merchants (ANPEC). Read What will companies need to recover after COVID-19?

“In some way there has been a reunion between local commerce and consumption due to contingencies, since people are advised not to move, not to expose themselves, to spend more time at home, so because of proximity, local commerce is closer to the house that no other supply channel “, relates.

Due to the contingency, he explains, people increased their food consumption, because they do not have defined meal times. However, it was not the only thing that increased; grocery stores have also attracted other market segments that in normal seasons are often monopolized by supermarkets.

“A certain type of small pantry of two or three days is being made, and they are also pulling here market categories that previously were not bought in small shops such as household cleaning articles, personal hygiene products, toilet paper, are things that were previously looked for perhaps in other channels and now yes they are being demanded in the small commerce of the colony “, explained.

Ismael, owner of a grocery store in Mountains and George Handel, in Zapopan, affirms that his sales increased in those cleaning products that normally the neighbors do not buy.

“What has sold the most are things that I did not sell and that I had to get at a different price, mouth covers, cookies, antibacterial gel, that has increased, the detergent, the chlorine,” he described.

He added that there is a slight shortage of some products, but not because of a substantial increase in purchases, but because supplier visits were reduced. There are 700,000 grocery stores in the country and 1,200,000 grocery stores with other lines. Most are family businesses that have an average of two employees, thus generating 2 million jobs.

