During these weeks of confinement we are seeing how many developers are offering their tools for free, and today we are going to add a really interesting app to this list.

It’s called ‘Luminar 3’, and it has been developed by Skylum. Many call this application as the “Lightroom killer”, since it is a good alternative to the Adobe tool and at a very attractive price.

A “hybrid” between Lightroom and Photoshop

Now we can save us the $ 70 that it usually costs, and download it free for both macOS and Windows. We simply have to go to this page and enter our email and thus get the serial number that allows us to unlock it.

A positive point is that within the Luminar website we can find a section with video tutorials that will teach us how to use different aspects of this tool– Control light, clone or delete items, fix color balance or exposure issues.

One of the most applauded features of this software is that allows us to edit our photos in layers, offering a hybrid experience between two Adobe apps: Photoshop and Lightroom.

As with Lightroom, Luminar 3 offers us the possibility of edit photos in .RAW quickly, at the same time that we manage our entire image library.

Let’s not forget that to use Lightroom you have to pay the monthly subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud. This was one of the reasons why many users turned to Luminar.

If you are looking for an alternative or perhaps save the money from that monthly subscription, now may be the time to download this alternative and test if you are interested in taking the leap (or simply getting the serial for a future where you may need it).

