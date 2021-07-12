A goddess, Cynthia Rodríguez wears a shiny black jumpsuit

Cynthia Rodríguez’s divine charms appear in her brilliant look | Instagram

One of the most acclaimed faces on the morning of Tv Azteca, Cynthia Rodríguez, was once again positioned in the first places of the most beautiful conductors and it was by showing her silhouette in a black jumpsuit of glitter the key to its beauty.

The “former academic“He shared a photograph from his Instagram account, with which he once again caused a sensation and Cynthia Rodríguez, not only allowed some of her charms to appear but also made a total waste of elegance and sophistication.

At 38 years old last May, the ascendant of the Taurus sign, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, is capable of causing a total stir in each of her appearances, and this would not be the exception.

The “host of Venga la Alegría“, who also frequently looks today leading one of the popular sections of the morning,” snooping in the networks “, wore her curves clad in a full black suit.

The outfit in black that covered part of her arms and neck, and at the same time showed a large part of her abdomen and upper part, the look ran by @victoryjesse specified the “singer-songwriter” in one of the labels of the publication.

The “Coahuilense” appears full of shine with pants that fit completely around her waist, making her look smaller and highlighting some other areas of her imposing silhouette to which the assiduous fitness life devotes great care.

At the top, a very shiny cape in the same shade fell on her arms and part of her charms stood out from under the cascading cape.

The beauty look would not be as devoid of drama as the outfit was, it was the great team behind the Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend who were in charge of highlighting his best features.

A natural makeup but with bright shadows highlighted her look even more, without competing with the tone of her lips in a pale pink color, proposed by @ilceporrasmakeup Hair, highlighted, the colleague of the production house.

On the other hand, a great hairstyle at the height of the elegant outfit was the extra touch of all the clothing, the extensive hair of the named “Grupera Princess“It was held in a high ponytail to which they added a great volume and incidentally gave the beautiful” influencer “the effect of greater height.

We started #QuieroCantar in @vengalaalegriatva and I am happy to have a great team. I love them! Makeup: @ilceporrasmakeup Hair: @vaniama Makeup Stylist: @george_figueroa Look: @victoryjesse Photo: @sergiotorressa, wrote in the description that accompanied the snapshot.

Immediately, the compliments and comments towards the graduate of the singing reality show, “La Academia” did not wait, and some of her closest companions in Venga la Alegría were some of the first to praise the charismatic host.

And it is that in addition to her multiple skills, Cynthia Rodríguez has also distinguished herself for being an expert in fashion, which is why she always shows various clothing proposals either from her Instagram account where her 3.2 million followers remain outstanding. of their publications.

hemoshaaaa, wrote @kristalsilva_

beautiful, commented @paolongoria

Divine, followed by an emoji of faces with hearts, said @erigonzalezof

Bellezoooonn! Exclaimed @sandradlv

While @ karladíazof expressed.

Hermosaaaaaaa !!!!.

This among many other reactions with which Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, added 135,667 likes, in which they appear even that of Sebastián Yatra.

Rodríguez Ruiz, who has also worked as a television actress and has interpreted themes from different novels such as The Force of Destiny, If you are not with me and Something between the two, to mention a few, collaborates with various clothing brands with which she always manages to attract attention, this time would not be the exception.