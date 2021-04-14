A goalkeeper falsifies a PCR test in Chile to play with covid-19

04/14/2021 at 8:24 PM CEST

Argentine goalkeeper Alexis Martín Arias, who is a member of the Chilean La Calera Union, is accused in this country of using four PCR tests carried out on another person in November 2020 to be able to play in local and international tournaments despite being infected with covid-19.

He also Argentinian Nicolas Ambrosio is the person with whom, according to the office of the Chilean Public Prosecutor of the city of Viña del Mar, Arias “was previously arranged” to “impersonate his identity” in the PCR tests, thus passing the goalkeeper for a healthy person “when he was actually sick.”

The former director of the National Professional Football Association (ANFP) of Chile and current manager of La Calera, Martín Iribarne, is also involved in the case.

The three were summoned for this Friday to a hearing in which the accusation against them will be formalized and the investigation period and precautionary measures will be set.

The investigation began after complaints from the Regional Ministerial Secretariat (Seremi) of Health of the Valparaíso region and the Etcheverry Laboratory for possible crimes of identity theft and danger to public health.

The information gathered to this date proves, according to the official letter of the deputy prosecutor of Viña del Mar Lionel González, that Arias tested positive for covid-19 on September 28, 2020 and that in four subsequent samples taken on days 1, 17 , 25 and 28 of the following month of October continued registering positive results.

In November, on November 4, 12, 16, and 20, he obtained negative results for the same examination, but according to the Prosecutor’s Office “there are well-founded presumptions that in said samples, Mr. Arias would have been impersonating Mr. Nicolás Ambrosio.”

Those days, Ambrosio supplanted the identity of Arias in the laboratory “in order to obtain negative results to the presence of SARS-COV-2, thus allowing Alexis Martín Arias, by then infected with covid-19, to invoke them as his own. , by itself, or through the respective estates of the club to which it belongs, “according to the Public Ministry.

This maneuver allowed Arias “to play football professionally knowing that he was a carrier of a virus that restricted his ambulatory circulation, knowing all of which they acted supplanting and supplanting,” the report continues.

“If the information is corroborated it is a serious offense, which will complicate the situation of Chilean football. Those responsible will have to assume”the regional ministerial secretary of Health of Valparaíso, Francisco Álvarez, told the local press.