A globetrotter retires: Uruguayan Sebastián “Loco” Abreu will put an end to his 26-year career



Abreu will always be remembered for scoring the penalty that qualified Uruguay for the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Concludes one of the Most Notorious Careers in Soccer History for its validity and its peculiarity: the globetrotter Sebastián “Loco” Abreu decided to hang up his boots as a professional after 26 years of career. Once a semifinalist of the World Cup, the Uruguayan will play his last game this Friday, June 11.

👍 44 years

⚽ 26 trajectory

👟 2 World Cups played

🏆 1 Copa América won 🤪 and the Guinness record of having played on 31 teams. Crazy Abreu retires. Thanks @ loco13com! pic.twitter.com/NRIdoePUv5 – Goal in Spanish (@Goal_en_espanol) June 10, 2021

The “Loco” Abreu made his professional debut on June 5, 1995, against Liverpool. He did it with the Defensor Sporting shirt, in Uruguay. Coincidentally, his last game will be against the same rival: Liverpool. But in this case he will wear the jacket of South America, club with which he has three games.

“It is the right moment: the curtain of the footballer is lowered and that of the coach is opened. I am retiring current, active, 44 years old, with the team in a good sporting situation. I am totally convinced that it is timeAbreu pointed out.

Loco Abreu Clubs

Sebastián Abreu holds the Guinness record for being the player who has played in the most teams throughout his career: 31 clubs.

Uruguay: Defensor Sporting, Nacional, Central Español, Boston River, South America. Argentina: San Lorenzo, River Plate, Rosario Central. Spain: Deportivo La Coruña, Real Sociedad. Brazil: Gremio, Botafogo, Figueirense, Bangu, Rio Branco, Athletic Club. Mexico: Tecos, Cruz Azul, America, Dorados de Sinaloa, Monterrey, San Luis, Tigres. Israel: Beitar Jerusalem. Greece: Aris Thessaloniki. Ecuador: Aucas. Paraguay: Sun of America. El Salvador: Santa Tecla. Chile: Sports Puerto Montt, Audax Italiano, Magallanes.

On 850 games adding clubs and participation with the Uruguay national team, scored 404 goals. He raised titles with San Lorenzo, Nacional, River Plate, Botafogo and Santa Tecla.

👋 After 26 years of career … 👋 After 31 teams…. 👋 After 2 World Cups … 👋 After playing in 12 countries … 👋 After 850 games … 👋 After 404 goals…. 👋 After countless follies. 💔 Sebastián ‘Loco’ Abréu retires from football pic.twitter.com/PLV5yJl8dq – Offside (@ESPN_FDJ) June 10, 2021

Sebastián Abreu: the madman of Uruguay

Sebastián “Loco” Abreu had a great time for the Uruguay national team: scored 22 goals in 37 games, played 2 World Cups and won the 2011 Copa América.

He had his moment of immortality with “Celeste”: he scored the penalty that classified Uruguay to the semifinals of the 2010 South Africa World Cup.

In the penalty shootout against Ghana, Abreu was given the opportunity to kick the fifth and decisive penalty. And beyond marking it, the way he did it is magical: struck the ball with an almost unique quality and character.

Since then he became a total idol for his country, as well as for soccer fans, who continued to watch his extensive career. For him it was time to say goodbye to the fields, but not to football. He has already had two experiences as a coach / player, and now he will dedicate himself to the art of coaching. We have Loco Abreu for a while.