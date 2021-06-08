A global failure leaves hundreds of internet pages and digital platforms without service

Failure to access digital services. (Photo: The HUFFPOST)

A global failure in the internet has affected this Tuesday, for about an hour, numerous websites, among others, media platforms. Sites like The New York Times, Twitch, Financial Times, Amazon, The Guardian or Reddit have suffered access problems. Also El País, TVE or Cadena SER showed an error message when trying to access their content.

The problem began to be detected around noon, Spanish time, and has been identified as a failure of Fastly, an American provider of network services. About 50 minutes after the interruption occurred, the company reported that it had been resolved and most websites have returned to normal.

The Fastly cloud is closer to the users and serves to speed up the loading time of the pages and avoid peaks for a large part of the large internet services. If you suffer a big fall, as has happened today, you can prevent those services from working normally, as indicated by El País.

