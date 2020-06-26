More than 70 international organizations launched a call to defend democracy and not to become another victim of COVID-19

The political scientist Daniel Zovatto, through International IDEAlaunched an international appeal in defense of the democracy, to avoid becoming a ‘silent victim’ of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the “World Declaration in Defense of Democracy”, more than 70 organizations around the world spoke in favor of democracy in this time of health crisis.

We have been verifying that there is a lot of justified concern about how the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the health issue very hard, how it is hitting the economy, unemployment, increasing poverty, the health issue very hard. inequality, but there was not a similar level of attention regarding the dangers that the coronavirus pandemic has for the validity of democracy, ”he declared in an interview with Joaquín-López Dóriga for Radio Formula.

Daniel Zovatto He explained that it has been found that governments authoritarian They have taken advantage of the pandemic to further consolidate their authoritarian regimes, cornering the opposition, closing protest spaces and violating people’s human rights.

Examples of this are Venezuela, Nicaragua, Russia, the Philippines, Turkey and Hungary.

There we already have a first group of countries where the excuse of the pandemic has been used to deepen the authoritarian features. ”

More worrying is that democratic governments use the measures of emergency and states of exception to concentrate greater power in the Executive and to weaken the controls that must be exercised in Parliament, the Judiciary, and the autonomous control bodies.

Journalists and the media have also been persecuted who criticize governments.

This is a very important call that we are making worldwide today… We had to prevent democracy from being another victim of the pandemic, ”he said.

To exemplify the impact of the coronavirus on democracy, the political scientist explained that the pandemic has postponed 66 elections worldwide, half of them with national participation.

In Latin America there are two presidential election affected: that of Dominican Republic -posponed from May to July 5-, and that of Bolivia -posponed from May to September 6-.

Furthermore, in Chile The plebiscite for the Constitutional Reform, planned for April and rescheduled in October, was postponed. In Mexico, the pandemic has affected the elections in Coahuila and Hidalgo.

What we are seeing is that the protests, which were very valid in many countries, and the elections, two conduits of citizen expression, were sent to quarantine and with the excuse that the pandemic requires these measures. ”

In this way, the call is to act quickly and decisively to protect the democracy and the integrity of elections.

AMLO’s visit to Trump occurs at an inappropriate time

The political scientist Daniel Zovatto He also gave his opinion on the visit that the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will make his counterpart from the United States, Donald Trump in Washington, under the promise of dealing solely with issues of trade and economy.

Regardless of what the president says, I think that going right now, in the middle of an electoral campaign, where also President Trump is between 10, 12, 14 points below Biden, I think it can clearly be paid to a political-electoral reading that seems to me that it is not going to do well neither to Mexico nor to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ”, he declared in an interview with Joaquín-López Dóriga.

The expert added that “clearly” President Donald Trump will try to use and manipulate López Obrador’s visit “as a support visit by one of his most important trading partners and his most important neighbor together with Canada for support” towards him. .

For President Trump, this visit by López Obrador comes as a ring to his finger, for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this visit is useless, because I think it is a very inopportune moment. ”

In this sense, Daniel Zovatto He said there were a good number of previous months that the visit could and should have taken place, but that it will now be provided to be manipulated by Trump.

He added that Joe Biden He will not like this visit because it will be provided as “support for a President Trump who has been hit hard for his re-election due to the economic crisis, the mismanagement of the pandemic and the issues of protests, racial issues, and in turn for a very significant drop in the polls ”.

I think Biden is not going to see him sympathetically, and one way or another, if Trump loses, it is not certain, but polls today put him far behind Biden, and Biden is the president-elect, he really does not well neither to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador nor to Mexico, who will have four years practically ahead of him, almost the entire term of office of the new president, if this president is Biden ”, he concluded.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital