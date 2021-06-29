A glitch in Google’s algorithm turns any man into a serial killer

The image of an (innocent) engineer from Switzerland was labeled as that of a serial killer due to a bug in Google’s algorithm.

The advancement of technology, the globalized world and everything what our devices and associated algorithms learn from us can sometimes play tricks on us, and if not ask an engineer from Zürich that I received a call from a friend, days ago, indicating that Google was labeling him a murderer and rapist of Bulgarian origin.

In fact, a bug in Google’s algorithm and the bad coincidence between the name of the aforementioned engineer with this criminal, have made the image of Hristo Georgiev (the good one) is labeled as that of a serial killer, next to a Wikipedia article that referenced the negative story of Hristo Georgiev (the bad guy).

The Swiss engineer himself detailed the problem on his blog, emphasizing the huge implications of a problem like this, and you can imagine the situation that in a job interview your interlocutor looks for references and finds you associated with the image of a foreign criminal.

It seems that no, not even Google’s algorithm is infallible, and this in a world as connected as today can generate infinite problems in a dystopia in which innocents are mistakenly labeled as murderers just because they share first and last names.

Google will no longer charge rivals for displaying their search engines on Android

The story is curious but dangerous, and it is that Google’s Knowledge Graph algorithm referenced when searching ‘Hristo Georgiev’ the image of the Swiss engineer next to the Wikipedia article with the story of a Bulgarian rapist and murderer nicknamed “the sadist,” who killed five people between 1974 and 1980. Obviously, When accessing the Wikipedia article it was easy to know that the image did not correspond, but certainly the implications we mentioned are many.

As you already know, what Knowledge Graph does is collect information from countless sources so that when searching anything in Google, we are directly offered specific details about the search, which are displayed next to the results in a kind of information cards or boxes that many times already prevent us from needing to open more pages to find what we needed.

In this case, this is how Google results were displayed when searching for the name of our protagonist:

The truth and the best part is that, shortly after the report, Google had fixed their bug and corrected the problem by eliminating the image of the engineer, but the truth is that both Georgiev and other authorized voices in the industry claimed that Knowledge Graph is riddled with errors due to its characteristics, and its algorithms are 100% automated and its results have practically no human review.

The rampant spread of ‘fake news’ and the culture of cancellation has made literally everyone who is not anonymous vulnerable. Whoever has a presence on the Internet today, must also take care of their online representations. Hristo Georgiev, on his blog.

In this regard, some users do mention especially medical publications, and it is that apparently Google and its algorithms refer to incorrect symptoms or describe diseases that can be treated as incurable, with the consequent problem that can lead to false diagnoses or in people who do not go to the doctors primary care providers or specialists to review your ailments.

When you search for something on the Internet, be careful and also open an authorized source if what you see in Google’s Knowledge Graph does not fit you… it will be the best seen!

