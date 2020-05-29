In recent years, much has been said about the medicinal benefits of drinking a glass of wine a day. Find out what this habit can do for your health

The wine It’s one of the older productss that exist, not in vain for centuries it became an important part of the traditions of dvarious cultures in the world. Thanks to this, it is currently considered one of the most consumed alcoholic beverages internationally and from which have been documented extraordinary benefits.

There has been a lot of talk recently about benefits of drinking wine in moderation, to be exact one glass a day. If you’re lover of this drink and you have the habit of drink a glass with food, surely it will be interesting to know about their health effects.

On the potential benefits of drinking wine:

1. Extraordinary contribution in antioxidants

There are many products rich in antioxidants and one of those tops the list is wine, you have probably heard about the benefits of consuming these substances in the organism functioning. And in reality there are many, among the main virtues of these compounds is their ability to prevent cell damage caused by the inflammation and the oxidative stress, when treating the Chronic inflamation we are fighting the emergence of numerous diseases degenerative. Experts recommend opting for the consumption of red wine variants, since this type of grape is richer in antioxidants than white wines.

2. Great ally against inflammation

The antioxidant polyphenols containing wine are associated with wonders to reduce the Chronic inflamation, remember that this condition is associated with the calving of most of the degenerative diseases that exist among which stand out thecardiac fections, autoimmune disorders, and certain types of cancer. Various studies have verified that this great virtue is due to the fact that the wine contains a compound called resveratrol, who is responsible for granting their anti-inflammatory properties, there are also investigations that affirm that the moderate wine consumption is related to a reduced inflammatory response.

3. Improves heart health

Wine is a good friend of heart, various studies show that moderate consumption of wine Significantly reduces rates of heart disease. The reason is its high content of polyphenols that are associated with a lower risk of suffering hypertension, high cholesterol levels and metabolic diseases.

4. Other virtues

Also moderate wine is associated with positive effects on mental health, a glass is a good stimulant which has benefits to treat the Depression and the altered moodsJust remember that drinking excessively causes the opposite effect.

Drink a glass of wine a day it’s a habit that promotes Mediterranean dietwhich is associated with wonderful qualities for increase longevity in people, this is due to their powerful antioxidants. At the same time it is considered a good ally for decrease the occurrence of diseases metabolic, especially to combat the obesity.

Is it a healthy habit?

Everything in this life is about moderation, science has proven that a glass of wine is perfectly healthy; as long as it is accompanied by a healthy lifestyle. It is important that you be part of Feeding Habits positive, which stand out for a diet with a high consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, seeds, fish, whole grains, nuts and fiber.

Research indicates that as part of the foundations of the Mediterranean diet the optimum consumption of 1 glass of 150 ml wine for the women and in the case of the men, of 300 ml. This simple and delicious custom can be a great complement for prevent diseases, take care of cardiovascular health and live longer and better.

.