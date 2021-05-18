a girl’s heartbreaking lament over the bombs in Gaza

Two Palestinian children, in a van with their belongings rescued from their home in Gaza after it was destroyed by an Israeli attack on May 17, 2021. (Photo: ANAS BABA via AFP via Getty Images)

Nadine Abdel-Taif is only 10 years old, but she already knows what fear of bombs and life are like in a destroyed city, Gaza. This Tuesday there are already 198 people killed in the Palestinian territory by the Israeli attacks, and it seems that the account does not end there.

Abdel-Taif is desperate, and this has been captured by the cameras of the Middle East Eye, which traveled to her neighborhood in Gaza after an airstrike destroyed the house of her neighbors, killing eight children and two women.

The girl does not know what to do, she admits, and begins to cry helplessly as she tells her story to reporters. “I’m always wrong, I don’t know, I can’t do anything,” explains Nadine with a broken voice as she turns to show her entire neighborhood in rubble. “What do you want me to do? Fix it? ”He says. “I am only 10 years old. I can’t handle this anymore ”, the girl launches.

Nadine says she would like to be a doctor “to help people.” “But I can’t,” he laments. “I am just a girl. I don’t even know what to do, ”he admits. “I would do anything for my people, but I don’t know what to do. I’m only 10 years old, ”he repeats.

The girl explains that she cries every day because of what she sees around her, and asks herself “what have we done to deserve this?” “My family says they hate us because we are Muslims,” ​​he says.

Nadine, who is surrounded by more children, wonders why missiles are being sent to kill them. And she answers herself: “It’s not fair, it’s not fair.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.