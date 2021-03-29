A girl is declared by WhatsApp and the response she receives is already Twitter history

File photo of a young woman talking on WhatsApp. (Photo: Manuel Breva Colmeiro via Getty Images)

Conversations on WhatsApp are a guarantee of success on social networks like Twitter. It does not matter almost that they are with friends, in family groups or between college or work colleagues, the likes in these publications do not stop falling.

In the last hours, has the screenshot posted by the tweeter Gus gone viral? after declaring himself to a girl through WhatsApp. “They just murdered me,” the user wrote, attaching the screenshot of the conversation.

In it, the tweeter confesses to the girl that he is in love with one, but does not know how to declare himself. “What can I do?” He asks, asking for advice.

The girl’s answer is that she does not know what to do when this type of thing happens to her, so she recommends that it be as natural as possible and that she tell her how it comes out. “Let it flow!

Gus, after receiving that advice, decides to declare himself to the girl he likes, who is the same. He does it with this message: “Well, here I go. The truth is that I don’t know how to tell you this, I even had to ask a friend for help. I’m nervous but I think you need to know … the truth is that I like you ”.

To his disappointment, the response he received from the young woman was that he had to send something like that. “Right, there he goes, send him,” he assured to Gus’ disappointment? and all over Twitter.

In one day, the conversation has entered the history of the most viral of Twitter, since it has surpassed the barrier of 230,000 likes and 17,000 shares.

