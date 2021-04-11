A girl goes to a Mercadona and what she sees in the queue to pay accumulates more than 75,000 ‘likes’

Mercadona Supermarket In Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Cristina Arias / Cover / Getty Images) (Photo: Cristina Arias via Getty Images)

A young woman has shared on her Twitter account what she saw in the queue to pay at a Mercadona.

He has done it, yes, pulling wit and sense of humor with a joke that many have found it difficult to catch.

Because in the image you see a man and a woman waiting with their car for the queue to advance.

Both go together. Her back is wearing a camouflage coat and pants. He, face, also camouflage mask.

The user @iaraoller came up with the following joke when she saw him: “Anyway, a man talking alone and without a mask at Mercadona … freakin ‘.”

A tweet that, to his surprise, accumulates in just 24 hours more than 75,000 ‘likes’ and exceeds 7,000 retweets.

And comments of all kinds, from those who have been slow to catch it to those who have admitted having used that joke before:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.