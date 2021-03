March 26, 2021March 26, 2021

A nine-year-old girl was reportedly killed while crossing the Rio Grande River from Eagle Pass, Texas, with her mother and brother.

The family was swept away by the river’s current until border agents came to their rescue, but the girl was found dead and the seven-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

This is part of another catastrophic incident on the border between Mexico and the United States, of those migrants seeking their “American dream.”

