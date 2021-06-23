A gigantic comet will approach Earth in 2031

A very eccentric orbit

Its orbit, as we have advanced, is quite strange as well. The analysis reveals that one end of the orbit of this mega comet is close to our Sun, while the other end extends to the Oort Cloud, the circumstellar disk of dust and gas that is considered the most distant region of our solar system. Due to such a colossal distance between the two end points, The mysterious object takes a whopping 612,190 years to complete a full orbit.

The object will reach the closest point to Earth in its extensive orbit in 2031, when it will reach roughly the same distance from the Sun to the planet, very close to Earth at astronomical levels. A) Yes, in 2031 it will almost touch the orbit of Saturn, before beginning its journey outward again.

It’s extremely rare for an object that normally orbits that far to head into the inner solar system, so the next visit will be an extraordinary opportunity for astronomers to study what a space rock like 2014 UN271 looks like without having to launch a probe into space. .

Will it be seen in the sky?

Even though it’s comparatively close to Earth, 2014 UN271 at best, will appear in the night sky as brightly as Pluto itself or perhaps as its moon Charon, so it will be extremely difficult to detect without professional tools. It will take a powerful telescope to view it.

2014 UN271 is currently about 22 astronomical units from the Sun (Earth is 1 AU from the Sun), which puts it slightly closer than Neptune.