A gift for mom? Enjoy these photographs of animals with their young

Tech

A newborn elephant cub appears at the Rotterdam Zoo. (Photo: Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP)

A newborn foal is seen next to its mother in a meadow in the Almaty region (Photo: REUTERS / Pavel Mikheyev)

photographs of animals with their youngA newborn mountain bongo, the largest of the African forest antelope, is seen at the Warsaw Zoo, Poland, on May 6, 2021. Picture taken on May 6, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS / Kacper Pempel)

photographs of animals with their young“Dioni”, a 17-year-old giraffe from Niger (Giraffa Camelopardalis) cares for her three-month-old son named “Kano” at the “Zoo de la Fleche” zoological park in La Fleche, north western France. (Photo: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)

photographs of animals with their youngFamily of geese in the Alster Hamburg: a goose and her young swim in the Alster. (Photo: Marcus Brandt / DPA)