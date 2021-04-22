A giant poster appears in Los Angeles asking Marvel to resurrect Tony Stark

Ever since the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign came to fruition, the fandom has seen that sense reaffirmed that Hollywood studios can (and should) heed all their requests and wishes if they push hard enough. Much has been said that precisely the fan campaign that ended with the premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ on HBO had a very positive part, giving Zack Snyder a second chance after a tragedy and a lot of money raised for suicide prevention organizations, but also a very negative one in the form of harassment and threats campaigns (some quite disproportionate) against members of Warner Bros.

A group of Marvel fans have taken note of the steps that their companions followed and a giant poster has appeared in Los Angeles calling for the return of Tony Stark to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character of Robert Downey Jr. said goodbye with honors in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, sacrificing himself to defeat Thanos and bring back all the victims of the Snap. But his followers want more. And they’re willing to pay the rent for a billboard in Los Angeles so Kevin Feige can hear them..

A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life. pic.twitter.com/JtG2GvdzmL ? Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 22, 2021

That poster reports the hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife and a date: April 24, 2021. That day, but in 2019, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ began to arrive in theaters and with it the fate of Iron Man was sealed. Very symbolic that they have chosen that day to exert the greatest pressure of a campaign that is not receiving the reception that the Snyder Cut had, precisely because unlike ‘Justice League’, whose critics (professional and fans) were devastating and was considered a disparagement of the work of its original director, the end of Stark in the MCU liked the great majority of the public and they do not see the need to bring it back.

Iron Man’s legacy

Marvel has, at the moment, no intention of bringing back Robert Downey Jr., who incidentally broke all records for an actor’s salary with his last appearances in the movies. However, his legacy will return in a certain way with the series ‘Ironheart’ that we will see soon on Disney +. Riri Williams was featured in the comics in 2015. Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, this 15-year-old is an engineering student who has designed armor like that of Iron Man. Dominique Thorne will be in charge of portraying her in the series. which has no release date yet.