A giant debut of Peque

After the blow that meantor the rapid elimination in Acapulco, where did it arrive after the consecration in the ATP of Buenos Aires, Diego schwartzman turned the page and began to work facing the Miami Masters 1000, in search of his first title in this category and his first trophy on American soil. And in his debut, the Peque did not fail.

Look also

The Argentine, nine in the ATP ranking and fifth favorite, he needed only two sets to beat the Japanese Yasutaka Uchiyama, in the second round of the tournament. It was for a double 6-3 in one hour and 22 minutes of play. While the world 110 was aggressive from his serve, Schwartzman played at a high level and took advantage of 4 of the 9 break chances he had to make a difference and stay with the game.

Look also

The little one was forceful against the Japanese Yasutaka Uchiyama.

Already in the third round of the tournament, which distributes $ 4,300,000 in prizes, now the Peque will go against the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 36th in the ranking, who this Saturday beat the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic by 6-3 and 6-4. For Schwartzman this is his eighth participation in Miami, where he could never overcome this instance. But the Peque wants to continue making history and is going for more on American soil.

Look also

In total, the Argentine and Mannarino met only once on the ATP circuit and it was precisely in a Masters 1000, in this case in the 2018 edition of Madrid. It was a victory for Peque by 6-1 and 6-3

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE