A giant ‘blinking’ star appears in the center of the Milky Way

Since the star is located in a dense region of the Milky Way, the researchers considered whether some unknown dark object could have simply drifted in front of the giant star by chance. However, computer simulations showed that there would have to be an incredibly large number of dark bodies floating around the galaxy for this scenario to be plausible.

Astronomers believe the star could belong to a new class of stars: giant beasts more than 100 times the Sun that are dwarfed by a mysterious orbiting body once every few decades. This is quite a peculiar case because although other stars have exhibited similar light falls, none have been as deep.

“Occasionally, we find variable stars that don’t fit into any established category, which we call objects ‘what is this?’ U ‘WIT’. We really don’t know what these blinking giants look like. It is exciting to see such discoveries after so many years of planning and data collection. “, clarifies Philip Lucas of the University of Hertfordshire and co-author of the work. “Certainly there is more to find, but the challenge now is to discover what the hidden companions are and how they came to be surrounded by discs, despite orbiting so far from the giant star,” continues Leigh Smith, an astronomer at the Institute of Astronomy of the United States. Cambridge University and Labor Leader. “By doing so, we could learn something new about how these types of systems evolve. “

The team also found, among the VISTA data, two more of these peculiar giant stars, hence they believe they may represent a new class of ‘blinking giants’ stars that should be investigated.