A German doctor, suspected of issuing false PCR to tourists in Mallorca

The National Police will initiate an investigation to clarify whether a German doctor has issued false PCR certificates to tourists on the island of Mallorca, after a report broadcast this Saturday on the German television network RTL has warned about this, according to sources close to the case.

In the investigative video, the journalist Sascha Wintel, talks to some tourists, who explain to him how the German doctor would have offered them issue them fake PCR certificates for around 80 euros.

Wintel goes to the doctor’s office, who is not identified in the hidden camera, to have a false PCR certificate issued. When the reporter ask the doctor for explanations because of what he is allegedly doing, he avoids making any kind of comment.

The National Police will proceed to investigate the German physician for having allegedly incurred crimes against public health and document falsification.

It should be remembered that the German Government determined that from March 30 the German passengers would be required to submit a negative coronavirus test before boarding and, therefore, before stepping on German soil.

German tourists who give PCR positive before returning to Germany They may be isolated in hotels with rooms reserved to carry out isolations by Covid-19 or in establishments that the Balearic Government has arranged for it.