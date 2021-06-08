A geopolitical reading of the soccer Eurocup

Shutterstock / Mark Rademaker ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/wCi5Pey2SvUj.5wFlex_5A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQwMg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/8qHiRmIzbZHqGcTLJzvufQ–~B/aD02MDM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/6e6e0b50801cc0d8d83b9df8d6ee01a9″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/wCi5Pey2SvUj.5wFlex_5A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQwMg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/8qHiRmIzbZHqGcTLJzvufQ–~B/aD02MDM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/6e6e0b50801cc0d8d83b9df8d6ee01a9″/>

Robert Schuman, French Foreign Minister and one of the architects of the current European project, predicted: “Before being a military alliance or an economic entity, Europe must be a cultural community in the highest sense of the term.”

Journalist and historian David Goldblatt recovers this quote in his brilliant essay The Age of Football. The Global Game in the Twenty-First Century (2019). Now that “the geopolitics of soccer” is becoming popular among the scientific community that studies the influence of sport on society –in which professors Simon Chadwick and Paul Widdop are being a reference in Anglo-Saxon literature–, Goldblatt contributes to it with a An almost perfect x-ray of the political and cultural importance of football in Europe and the world.

A more than interesting reading before a summer where we will live, if the COVID-19 pandemic leaves us, an Olympic Games, an America’s Cup and, of course, a soccer Eurocup. Regarding the creation of this cultural community that would have to be Europe, Goldblatt tells us, “and as a television show, football has only had one competitor: the Eurovision Song Contest.”

The existential crisis of the European project

Certainly, the current project of the European Union, which we thought could never go backwards, is immersed in an existential crisis in which the debate on borders is beginning to regain strength, not only in relation to how foreign and foreign policy is structured. common security, or neighborhood policy, but also to the emergence of new borders within what was previously an area of ​​free movement: Brexit is the first warning of the decline in the pan-European ideal that Robert Schuman envisioned.

Goldblatt writes that “modern football began in 1954 with the founding of UEFA, with a French administration and with the same transnational ambition and ideas that shaped the parallel creation of the European Economic Area.” But football in Europe has also been the symbolic battlefield where Westphalian Europe has ended up settling its great differences.

The current European integration project is not the first, nor will it be the last that history has experienced: European society has always lived in search of an identity, or tried to make multiple territorial identities compatible, since the times of the Roman Empire, passing through the Merovingian and Carolingian proposals, until Napoleon’s Europe that ended with the Waterloo disaster (1815).

Professor Chris Wickham’s work The Legacy of Rome (2014) helps us understand early pan-European projects in an exceptional and multidimensional way. In the 20th century, from the Great War to the dramas of Nazism and Stalinism, Europe has always lived between integration or imposition.

But when the relations between nations have left the war to try to iron out differences through words or the management of markets, among the new forms of public diplomacy, sport has emerged as a transcendental asset that allows ordering geopolitical relations. Professor Stuart Murray has a seminal monograph on this.

In June 2006, the journalist Oriol Dotras published a beautiful article entitled “The day Van Basten won the war against Germany.” The most important match of the 1988 Euro Cup was not the final, which the Netherlands beat the USSR (2-0), but the semi-final that Rinus Michels’s team beat the host, the FRG, 1-2 with a goal in the 87th minute of Marco Van Basten.

It was difficult to heal the German occupation of the Netherlands during World War II and the 1974 World Cup final, which Johan Cruyff’s Holland lost against the Mannschaft (the German team), was a hit hard to forget for the collective imagination of the Dutch, a country that cannot compete with the economic or military power of Germany, but it can become its great sporting rival.

In a team where Frank Rijkaard, Ronald Koeman or Rudd Gullit also played, Van Basten healed war wounds, just like the Germans, always reluctant to express their nationalism after the great horror and consequent Nazi shame, they found years later at the World Cup in Germany 2006 – which Italy won – the moment of its national awakening, the ideal space for sport to justify the public jubilation adorned with tricolor flags.

Multiple essays and scientific articles have been published that delve into the relationship between politics, identity and football in Europe. From Goldblatt to Simon Kuper and his reference Football against the enemy (1994); Franklin Foer’s brilliant chronicle How Football Explains the World (2004) or, locally, the Atlas of a spherical passion (2017) written by historian and journalist Toni Padilla.

In them, there are multiple examples of how geopolitics has shaped European football (or vice versa?) And, even veterans of journalism have explained to us how the 1994 World Cup in the United States served, on the one hand, so that the Stoichkov’s Bulgaria and Hagi’s Romania vindicate their need to be European after the rapid and chaotic transition from communism to hyper-capitalism and, on the other hand, to teach Americans that “another sport is possible” – making the title of the great success my own. by Carles Viñas and Natxo Parra on the history of St. Pauli (2017).

Euro 2020 – or 2021 to be exact – will be the first we will experience after the UK has left the European Union. In the group stage, an interesting England versus Scotland awaits us.

The party, without a doubt, will have a geopolitical reading at a time when the Scottish government has already put on the table a second independence referendum protected by its Europeanism, at the same time that the rivalry between the two nations cannot be understood without the traceability provided by the historical analysis. Excellent, for example, the one made by John E. Elliot in Catalans and Scots: Union and Discord (2018): From Stirling to Falkirk to the Battle of Bannockburn (1314) to build the Scottish collective imagination and its more universally known national myths: William Wallace and Robert I Bruce.

Beyond the myth, today, when the United Kingdom has separated from continental Europe and embraces Atlanticism, more sporting weight has gained in the settings of the beautiful game. The 2021 Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea – which Simon Chadwick radiographed for The Conversation as a dispute between “oil and gas” magnates – is joined by the Boris Johnson government’s claim to make sport one of the keys to the new post-Brexit and post-pandemic UK global positioning strategy.

If not, read the report Global Britain in a competitive age: the Integrated Review of Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy (2021) published by Downing Street and which could explain many of the pressures that the British Big Six have received to leave. the project of the European Super League.

Football, in the Brexit argument

In fact, already in the Brexit campaign, the cultural significance that football has in the British and European collective imagination was part of the argument. The Daily Mirror reported in May 2016 that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, in his campaign for Remain, said: “The presence in the UEFA Champions League has become the beginning of football success: when Europe is the height of ambition in football and we compete so fiercely to get there, why in other spheres of British life do we seek to reject it?

On Friday June 18, the England against Scotland of this European Championship will awaken passions and extol national myths. We will see headlines that inevitably link “soccer, politics and identity”, paraphrasing the title of the latest academic monograph edited by James Carr, Daniel Parnell, Paul Widdop, Martin J. Power and Stephen R. Millar.

But, curiously, this cultural and identity battle will be lived in one of the moments that more North American capital has invested in European football, especially British, and at the moment that investment funds have begun to find in football a stable industry in the one to invest.

While the disneyisation of football is lived in the offices, the great international competitions in Europe continue to have readings closer to the cultural; While the maximization of profits has been imposed as the basis of the new sports management (in the United States or Asia), the Eurocup continues to be the space to display flags, national myths and express a common pan-Europeanism in diversity.

Explain to the new owners of global sport – all of them listed on the Forbes list of the great “sporting empires” – why football in Europe cannot be understood “as a relationship between black and white” – quoting journalist Ramon Besa – , of winning or losing, or of entering more or less is simply a matter of wanting to delve into the “new geographies” – appealing to the concept of Joan Nogué – that has shaped its historical evolution. Soccer in Europe is the closest to what we could consider a glocal phenomenon.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

