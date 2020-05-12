For many, ‘The Office’ is one of the funniest series ever, which represents what life is like for workers in one of the offices of the Dunder Mifflin company.

For many, too, our “office” is Slack, as it is one of the most widely used platforms for managing workgroups worldwide. Now these two universes have been seamlessly merged, and they are using this service to recreate all 201 episodes of the series.

This would be the Slack of Dunder Mifflin

This genius is the work of the MSCHF collective, who invite us to a series of Slack channels where they are Recreating live all the episodes of the series. Of course, we will have to connect during office hours: Monday to Friday, from 09:00 to 17:00 (Eastern Time).

There are channels dedicated to each department: accounting, the warehouse or a “general” channel in which the entire office speaks. Visitors are asked to avoid posting on “company” channels, but they invite us to visit each one of them and be spectators of these conversations between the characters.

In order to keep it at bay, the MSCHF team ensures that it has multiple moderators working to prevent trolls break the experience and put all kinds of messages in the middle.

Some scenes and jokes in the series will be more difficult to adapt than others, but they assure that they will continue to advance (during office hours) until they complete the nine seasons.

In a way, it’s a titanic job, handwriting dialogues and turning certain gags into GIFs. It’s cool to feel like you’re part of Dunder Mifflin, and see how the Slack of this company would be with such histrionic colleagues like Michael Scott or Dwight Schrute.

