A general breakdown leaves thousands of Movistar users without service

Movistar has restored its mobile phone service, which has been affected since noon on Friday by a widespread breakdown that impacted on corporate lines, In other words, in their clients in the business area, sources from Telefónica have informed ..

The fault was detected around 12:30 pm this Friday and the service has been restored at 3:50 pmAccording to sources from the operator, who have specified that not all business customers have been left without service during those more than three hours, taking into account that the failure has been repaired by blocks.

Telefónica, which has not disclosed the number of those affected, has stated that the origin of the failure was in the operator’s 4G service, although it has not gone into more details.