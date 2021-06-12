A garbage collection in the field to ask for the end of disposable containers

Madrid, Jun 12 (.) .- The initiative “The invisible face of the Planet” has gone out today to collect garbage in natural environments of 31 provinces to request a “more ambitious” waste law that ends the abandonment of the containers of a only use.

Among the cleaning actions, the one carried out in La Pedriza (Madrid) has brought together sports and nature groups, who have recovered a hundred kilos of garbage, mainly beer cans and plastic bottles of cola, for this reason, the The organizers of the action want the drinks to be sold in returnable containers.

“The invisible face of the Planet” is a popular movement coordinated by Ola sin plastic and Nasti de Plastic, which brings together more than 200 organizations.

The participants also recovered snack bags, plastic bags, tobacco packs, plastic and paper cups, food wrappers and masks in the area.

The volunteers, some of whom made the tour on horseback, called for “a more ambitious Waste Law that provides solutions to the massive abandonment of containers, cans and bottles that the area suffers.”

This is indicated in a statement by Marian Lorenzo, representative of Friends of the Earth Madrid, who adds that the aforementioned law should implement measures to solve the problem, such as “sale in bulk, reuse and recover returnable containers” .

The representative of the Retorna association Ana Gutiérrez has assured that eleven European countries “are about to join the ten where beverage containers are sold with a deposit” and thus they get more than 90% recovered for recycling.

At the end of the waste collection, the participants have carried out a ‘brand audit’ and the most present have been Mahou in the cans and Coca-Cola in the plastic bottles.

