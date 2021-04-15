A gang beats a young man chosen “at random” to death in Logroño

His name was Issam Haddour, he was 34 years old and a delivery man. On April 6, he was in the Ebro park in Logroño when a gang of six boys and girls approached him to ask for a cigarette. Faced with his refusal, they gave him a brutal beating. Mortal. The National Police, in a 72-hour sprint, managed to tie up the case and proceed to arrest the aggressors, including two minors and who accumulated 13 records of robberies, injuries and violence.

The victim resided in Oyón (Álava), but had moved to the city where he was killed by bicycle, to work as a fast food delivery man, and was chosen at random, according to police authorities. Although he was of Moroccan origin, there are no racist components to the crime. Only violence for violence with the first person they met.

Operation Feathers carried out by the National Police in La Rioja has made it possible to arrest these six people, four men and two women, between 14 and 25 years old, one of them of Colombian nationality and the rest Spanish.

“Gratuitous violence”

The Government delegate in La Rioja, María Marrodán; the superior chief of the National Police in this community, Jesús Herranz; and the head of the Provincial Brigade of the Judicial Police, Eduardo Esteban, have explained the details of the operation. “We have been surprised by the gratuitous violence” suffered by the victim, whose attackers took advantage of her helplessness by being “totally unconscious” and “killed her again,” said Esteban.

According to the police investigation, the detainees did not use any blunt object and all participated in it, “some commenting on it and others encouraging and cheering it on” …

