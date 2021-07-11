A gaming laptop at a bargain price: with RTX2060 graphics and for € 799 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you like to enjoy video games also on your computer, surely you have a gaming laptop or are thinking of buying it, but regardless of whether you want to renew the current one or get a completely new one, the truth is that, in general, this type of machines are usually quite expensive, being above € 1000 for medium performance configurations.

But this is not always the case, and for example the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55 It is one of the best gaming laptops on the market, and that now you have it practically free of price thanks to Amazon.

The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55 is currently on offer to buy it at only € 799, which is € 200.99 off its previously marked price.

This gaming laptop at only € 799 offers you the best playable experience thanks to its RTX2060 graphics card

You can get this Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55 laptop from the 799 € offer thanks to Amazon in a product that you will receive in the next few days with total comfort. Count with one 20% discount, and it has limited units, so it’s a great opportunity.

It is a computer with a 15.6-inch IPS FHD display, and that is based on a processor 10th Gen Intel Core i5, but especially with an RTX2060 graphics card.

As if that were not enough, it is sold with a configuration of 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD hard drive, for faster reading and writing speed.

And yes, in addition to playing games, it is also good for us to work, because thanks to its huge RAM and its processor we can use the best applications on the market, both the less demanding ones as well as those video and audio editors that always demand a high performance of our devices.

