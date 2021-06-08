A Game of Thrones actress explained how her nude harmed her

Recently, Nathalie Emmanuel spoke about how the nude she had to do in Game of Thrones under Missandei’s skin hurt her.

Two years after Game of Thrones ended, Nathalie Emmanuel decided to break the silence on a particular scene. The actress, who gave life to Missandei, revealed that the nude she had to do in the series continues to affect her to this day. Find out all the details below.

“When I did Game of Thrones, I agreed to do certain nude scenes within the series, and the perception before other projects, when the role required nudity, was that I would be fully open to doing whatever because I had already done before. What they didn’t realize is that I agreed to specific terms and things for that particular project, and that doesn’t necessarily apply to all projects, ”explained Nathalie Emmanuel. After that nude in the HBO series, all the projects that come to the actress assume that the young woman would be willing to undress in front of the camera.

Harmed her forever

And although this nude in Game of Thunder marked her forever, Nathalie Emmanuel decided that she should put limits on several proposals that have come to her. “I’ve had people challenge me saying ‘this part requires it,’ and I say, ‘It’s okay if it requires it, but I’m not comfortable with that level of nudity. I’ll do up to here, you know, I can do this, whatever I think is necessary for the role, ‘”he said.

During her talk on the Make It Reign podcast with Josh Smith, the Game of Thrones actress also stated, “If someone were to say to me, ‘We need this nude,’ I would say, ‘Well, thank you very much, I appreciate your interest. but that’s not what I feel is necessary for this part, it’s a difference of opinion and creative, and that’s fine. ‘