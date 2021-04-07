A Game of Thrones actor joins Stranger Things

Stranger Things is working on its fourth season, which will feature the participation of a renowned actor from Game of Thrones.

Stranger Things fans are very eagerly awaiting the new season that has no release date yet. Like many productions, the Netflix series had to delay its fourth installment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is because it had to take breaks in its filming. In March of last year they had to return to their homes, and only the cast resumed filming at the end of September 2020. The new season would still arrive in 2021, and it is seen that with an actor from Game of Thrones.

The streaming service recently announced who the new actors and actresses will be added to the fourth season of Stranger Things. And to the surprise of the fans, the fiction will feature an actor from HBO’s acclaimed Game of Thrones. Actor Tom Wlaschiha, who played Jaqen H’ghar in fiction, joins the new installment with a leading role.

In this way, Tom Wlaschiha, is one of the many new names that we will hear in Stranger Things. Another will be horror icon Robert Englund, best known for playing Freddy Krueger in the ‘A Nightmare on Hell Street’ movies.

A darker season

Recently, actor Finn Wolfhard said that the fourth season of Stranger Things will be much more intense than anything we’ve seen so far: “Every season gets darker. Really, I’ll say with season 3 I thought, this is the darkest season there will ever be, like the exploding rats and all. But really, season 4 so far, is the darkest season that has ever existed. Every year, it is amplified. Every year it gets funnier, darker, and sadder. Every year, they amplify it “

For now we don’t know what the new Stranger Things episodes will be about, but the third season left the friends apart, as some of them moved out of Hawkins. Also Jim Hopper ended up trapped in Russia. So it is clear that the fourth season will bring many surprises and it claims to be different.