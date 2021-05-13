A gambling site promises a job that will allow you to stay in hotels and play in luxury casinos

After business closures caused by the pandemic, Las Vegas casinos are reopening. That is why BonusFinder gambling website announced that it is looking for a person to visit hotels and casinos to evaluate its services.

“As we approach the spring and summer of 2021, the BonusFinder team is offering the best dream job for those who love Las Vegas and love to play casino games. We are paying for a successful candidate to visit ‘Sin City’, relax in a luxury hotel, explore the city and visit the casinos, ”according to company representatives, according to Travel + Leisure.

The company will give the selected person no less than $ 2,000 to spend at the casino and will give you an additional $ 500 in cash for your work time and reviews. In addition, all travel and accommodation expenses are included.

For the job, the candidate will have to review the luxurious aesthetics of the casinos, the variety of games available to play, the service of the staff, the quality of the dealers, the atmosphere within the casinos and other things.

To apply for the job, candidates must be at least 21 years old. The position is open to all people from anywhere in the world. Everyone who is interested in the dream job should fill out the application form, which includes the question: What is your favorite casino game? and you should write a short explanation of why you would be the perfect candidate for this position.

Remember to be as creative as possible when giving your explanation.

The reception of applications is open from now until May 30 of this year. The selected person will be contacted before Wednesday June 7, 2021.

If the company cannot contact the winner or the winner has not claimed their prize within 48 hours of the announcement, BonusFinder reserves the right to offer the prize to the next selected eligible entrant.

If you are the winner, take into account that the company organizing the contest may disclose your name and photo on their social media pages and website.

Participate by filling out the form by entering this website.

