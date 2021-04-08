a future electric convertible with 800 km of autonomy

We have already talked about the importance of MG’s return to the sector, now hand in hand with SAIC Motor. Your goal is to make electrified cars, having started with the MG ZS EV and the MG EHS plug-in hybrid in our country. Although in the future I also intend to aim high and develop some more passionate and performance models. Proof of this is the MG Cyberster Concept which will arrive at the Shanghai Show with many new features.

The first thing to say is that it is a convertibletwo-door two-seater sports car, which introduces an entirely new design language and developed by the team at the MG Advanced Design Center in London. He wants to continue with the tradition of the brand and that is why some nods are made to models of the past such as the MGB Roadster. You can tell just by looking at these rounded headlights similar to those of the classic or with that slim and stylish grill.

In this case, the prototype introduces a more developed lighting, with a strip that connects the headlights and is called “Magic Eye”. The same game is replicated on the side and in the back, with pilots reminiscent of the British Union Jack flag joined in the center. Although probably the most striking thing about this rear is the flattened termination in the style of «kammback», cut vertically. The humps behind the seats don’t go unnoticed either.

Although not much technical details have yet been given on this MG Cyberster Concept, it seems that it is going to be a true electric supercar. Thanks to a new intelligent architecture that has 5G interconnectivity, you will achieve performance at the level of very few. The roadster promises an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3 seconds and a autonomy of 800 kilometers. It seems that the future looks good for MG and that they will dare to make all kinds of vehicles in their new stage, which is always welcome.

