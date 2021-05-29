A funny ‘whodunnit’ with wolf teeth. Trailer and poster for ‘Werewolves Within’

A snowstorm traps its residents and newcomers inside a local inn. Ranger Finn and postal worker Cecily then team up to try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun to terrorize the community.

IFC Films presents the official trailer and poster for ‘Werewolves Within‘, a promising horror comedy directed by Josh Ruben (‘ Scare Me ‘) from a script signed by Mishna Wolff.

Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub lead the cast of this film inspired by the popular Ubisoft virtual reality game in which performers such as George Basil, Michael Chernus, Michaela Watkins, Wayne Duvall and Glenn Fleshler, among others, also participate.

‘Werewolves Within‘will be released in theaters in the United States next June 25 for a week after it will be available in VOD, without for the moment we know when or how to arrive in Spain.

