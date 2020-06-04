Miami, United States.

A caravan with more than three hundred vehicles He toured South Florida on Wednesday to honor the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

The protest, which was organized by the church created out of loveIt started in Hallandale Beach and ended in the city of Miramar (32 kilometers north of Miami).

Following the symbolic hearse that led the march, hundreds of vehicles parked in front of the Miramar police building with the names of the deceased African Americans at the hands of the authorities written is the body.

The names of Emmett Till, Sandra Bland, Dane Scott, Clifford Glover, Breonna Taylor, and hundreds of others could be read on the vehicle signs.

“We had more than 200 names. That is the number of people who are dying at the hands of racism and that is what we must change. This car symbolizes death to racism. It becomes more than a symbol, it is a reality for everyone, “exclaimed priest Joana Wilson.

The concentration was attended by the Miramar sheriff, Dexter Williams, and the mayor of the city, Willian Messam, among others, who asserted that the way to reduce Floyd was “unacceptable”.

The organizers of the march reiterated to all those present, who maintained the security distance from their vehicles, that the protests “must be accompanied by practical application” and asked them to vote to “change the system from within.”

They were also encouraged to participate in the census, which takes place once every ten years in United States, to ensure that “each community receives the money that corresponds to it”.

“If you want to see change in your community, you must be counted. I will never, never, be counted due to the color of my skin, so that the dollars that influence our educational system go where they have to go. Not only does my vote matter, but also to be counted as citizen of the United States, “added priest Terrance Wilson.

For the fifth consecutive day, the Miami region joined in a peaceful protest.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis thanked Wednesday at a press conference in Orlando’s theme parks for the behavior of peaceful protesters who “made use of the first amendment to the Constitution” in recent days.

However, as in other states of the country, many of these concentrations ended in altercations and looting, such as in Tampa or Orlando, where ninety-twenty-eight arrests occurred yesterday, respectively.

“Respectful rallies have occurred across the state with isolated actions by individuals who have used these events, usually at night, to carry out illegal acts,” DeSantis said.

Precisely, the mayor of Orlando, Buddy Dyer, announced that he will implement a “much more restrictive” curfew that will begin at 8 at night.

The social protests in Florida are not being as great as in other regions of the country like Washington D.C., where President Donald Trump summoned the National Guard.

DeSantis announced that it will ship from Florida a total of 500 members of this reserve body that would arrive in the capital this Wednesday.