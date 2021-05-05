A fun Warzone ‘bug’ is ‘giving away’ weapons to players

Although Raven is, this time, throwing the rest out for improve and fix all Warzone bugs, The truth is that from time to time some quite funny appears.

And it is that with the arrival of Verdansk 1984, many of the problems were solved. Although there are still certain points on the map where you can become invisible or directly below the players, the game is generally in good health.

Now a new Warzone bug is giving all of its loadout weapons to players. This is not a game-breaking issue, but it is fun to see in the first person. This is a curious error in the custom classes that, when acquired, directly offer the player duplicate weapons:

Weapons duplicated in Warzone by a bug

The bug is already running like wildfire on sites like Reddit, although it is not widespread. It is a random problem that does not always appear, but there are quite a few players reporting it all over the internet:

At the moment, although it is something quite common, Raven has not updated the Trello of the Warzone issues to include this error. However, there are several patches in the works for the Battle Royale. Among them, the arrangement of players who disappear (and die) at specific points on the map.

In addition, a general balance of weapons is also planned in the coming days, although we do not have a date yet. The AMAX, the FARA, the Bullfrog and even the Streetsweeper will be adjusted to make the relationship between the weapons in the game more fair, now that the META has the best health since the months prior to integration with Cold War.

Either way, it seems that with each week, the game works better and has fewer problems, although we do not have news of a version for the new generation yet.

Related