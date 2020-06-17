In today’s highly anticipated Pokémon Presents, where Nintendo has finally released the first Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC, a little surprise has come for our mobile phones: Pokémon Mile. It is a fun game geared towards children so that brush their teeth as they catch Pokémon.

The game was released immediately after the event so we were able to test it out. It is available for iOS and Android and it’s free without advertising. We are going to show you what we will find with this new game.

Catching Pokémon using a toothbrush

The game is aimed at children, but let nothing and nobody stop your desire to play if you are an adult.

Pokémon Smile aims to make brushing your teeth a little more fun. The basic idea is that there are Pokémon that have been trapped by the bacteria in our mouth, so we have to leave it very clean to be able to release them and add them to our Pokédex. The process is not so easy, since the application « forces » us to brush regularly if we want to catch the Pokémon we have released.

The game guides during brushing, analyzing which parts must be cleaned. The better we do it, the more virtual bacteria we kill to free Pokémon

The game mechanics is simple, but it is well done. We choose our partner Pokémon and we are fighting against bacteria from the mouth. The game indicates where we have to brush to achieve a fairly complete cleaning. When we finish brushing we will free the Pokémon that were to keep them, to catch them later.

Pokemon smile has more than 100 Pokémon, so there is adventure for a while. In addition, there is a medal system that will reward us the more we brush. Similarly, the game gives the option to take photos while brushing, so it can be another quite fun option especially for children.

