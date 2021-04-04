A Full Timeline of Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman’s College Scandal

April 9, 2020

Federal prosecutors in the college admissions scandal have filed a response to Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s request to dismiss the case. In new court documents obtained by E! News, emails, phone transcripts and photos further reveal the famous couple’s alleged involvement with the scam’s accused ring leader, William “Rick” Singer.

Among the exhibits submitted by prosecutors are photos of their daughters posing on an indoor rowing machine, which prosecutors allege were taken by Loughlin and Giannulli and sent to Singer to help them gain admission to the University of Southern California.

May 21, 2020

Loughlin and Giannulli agree to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal. According to the US Attorney’s Office, Loughlin and Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with securing the fraudulent admission of their two children to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits.

Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. Per the terms of Loughlin’s plea agreement, she’s agreed to a sentence, subject to the Court’s approval, of two months in prison, a $ 150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Under the terms of Giannulli’s plea agreement, he’s agreed to a sentence, subject to the Court’s approval, of five months in prison, a $ 250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service, authorities said.

Aug. 21, 2020

Judge Nathaniel Gorton announced via a virtual court hearing that he has accepted Giannulli’s plea deal. In the Zoom hearing, Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison and two years of supervised release. He will also serve 250 hours of community service and pay a $ 250,000 fine. He is required to self-surrender 90 days from today.

Hours later, the judge also accepted Loughlin’s plea deal, sentencing the actress to two months in prison, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. He also ordered she pay a fine of $ 150,000.