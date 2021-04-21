A fraud campaign masquerading as Facebook Messenger steals the data of users in more than 80 countries

Fake Facebook accounts replicated the real appearance of Messenger using their logo

A new fraud campaign on a large scale has focused on messaging application Facebook Messenger and, posing as an updated version, has managed to steal the access data of users from more than 80 countries, including Europeans.

This has been warned by the cybersecurity company Group-IB, which has discovered the fraudulent campaign, that has distributed a network of about 1,000 fake Facebook profiles, as the company reported in a statement.

The fraud campaign, which was detected for the first time in the summer of 2020, invited through Facebook posts to supposedly install “the latest Messenger update”. The operation has continued since then and in April it had affected 5,700 people.

They used their logo and profile name with slight variations

To make the scam more credible, the fake Facebook accounts replicated Messenger’s real appearance, using its logo and profile name, albeit with slight variations, such as ‘Messanger’, ‘Meseenger’ and ‘Masssengar’.

The campaign ‘posts’ were accompanied by a link that redirected users to a website -created through blogspot.com, sites.google.com, github.io or godaddysites.com- that posed as the Facebook Messenger login and that asked users to enter their access credentials.

To avoid detection, cybercriminals used services to shorten the URL of links which he included in his publications, such as linktr.ee, bit.ly, cutt.us, cutt.ly and rb.gy.

They threatened users with blocking their accounts

Also, in the publications they were trying to lure users in by promising features that do not exist in the actual Messenger ‘app’, such as finding out which people have viewed the user’s profile, displaying deleted messages or switch to a supposed Gold version of the ‘app’.

They also threatened to block their account if they did not register on the fake website, an action with which those affected could actually see their accounts stolen or that the ‘hackers’ demanded a ransom for it.

Group-IB has found that fake Facebook Messenger ads have affected users in 84 countries around the world, including Europeans like France, Germany and Italy.