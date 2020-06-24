Controversial interview with a citizen in ‘Everything is a lie’. Adriana was one of the Atocha merchants who rebuked Minister Ábalos this Tuesday morning, so the Cuatro program decided to give him the opportunity to explain himself live. « It has gotten out of hand but he looked me in the eye and laughed in my face, » he lamented. However, viewers have soon noticed a detail behind him.

Adriana, in her connection with ‘Everything is a lie’

« They have chosen the most awkward: eagle in the background and confessing that it charges in B« Alerted a follower on social networks, while another noted: » Be careful that they put it in you, suspicious flag. « The presenter has received the warning by pinganillo and has tried to clarify what happened: »They tell me that Adriana had a pre-constitutional flag behind her »

« We don’t ask what ideology people profess, we accept all kinds of ideologies. She has entered, has spoken freely and from there the viewers draw their own conclusions, « Mejide has defended. After publicity, he has taken up the theme: » We put here a woman who is about to lose her job and has had the courage to come and tell about it … And what happens, that those with a certain ideology deserve to starve?« he has argued.

Scourge the Government

In the political sphere, Mejide has started his program by launching a criticism of the Government. « There is no plan. Yesterday we saw it with the issue of airports, today with shops … From the beginning we want to turn the controversy around and take things with humor, but There are days when there is nothing to do« , reflected the Catalan, who expected » something more from Congress taking into account how the economy is « . »There is no road map, the only plan to solve everything that happens to us is the anger« , it is finished.