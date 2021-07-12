A fragment of tetanus toxin to treat depression, Parkinson’s and ALS?

Depression has been classically treated with central nervous system serotonin uptake inhibitors. These drugs present some problems, such as the lack of immediate therapeutic action, the need for daily administration or the ability to generate addiction in some drugs, among others. For this reason, work continues on the development of new therapies to treat it.

In 2019, an international group of researchers, co-led by Dr. Yousef Tizabi, from the Howard University College of Medicine (Washington, DC, United States) and Professor José Aguilera, from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and the Institute of Neurosciences from the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), observed that a non-toxic derivative of tetanus neurotoxin (the one that generates the disease known as tetanus) mitigated the symptoms of depression in a rat animal model. “An intramuscular dose of Hc-TeTx made the symptoms of depression disappear in less than 24 hours, and its effect lasted for two weeks,” explains Aguilera. From here, they began to work to describe the mechanism by which this substance produced these effects.

In a recent study, coordinated by Professor Aguilera and done in collaboration with the group of Dr. Thomas Scior, from the Benemérita Universidad Autónoma de Puebla (BUAP, Mexico), researchers have shown that Hc-TeTx is capable of inhibiting the transport of serotonin in the central nervous system, binding to receptors for neurotrophins, proteins that promote the survival of neurons. These results, published in the academic journal Molecules, suggest that the drug would serve not only for the treatment of depression, but also of neurodegenerative ailments, such as Parkinson’s disease or ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Mouse muscle under the microscope. (Images: UAB)

For researchers, the benefits of introducing Hc-TeTx as a new drug are clear. Its biweekly or monthly dosage would allow it to be controlled by health professionals. Being a recombinant product, it would not represent any safety, production and economic cost problem. And, in addition, in neurodegenerative processes, Hc-TeTx would slow down the development of the pathology at the same time that it would eliminate the depression associated with them.

Researchers, who have already patented the therapeutic use of Hc-TeTx for the treatment of depression, Parkinson’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, are now seeking investors to develop human studies. “This is a breakthrough of great importance, and more so now in that, the high incidence of depression and behavioral alterations, have been added to those mental alterations derived from COVID-19 or the negative environment of stress, confinement and fear, “concludes Aguilera. (Source: UAB)