Rob Parker, a FOX journalist known for his constant criticism of Lebron James, has accused the Los Angeles Lakers player of trying to overshadow the new documentary Michael Jordan: ‘The Last Dance’: “LeBron returns to show how selfish he is programming direct to have directed the attention of the fans on him. These actions are typical of him”.

It is worth remembering that LeBron himself, in the NBA podcast “Road Trippin”, expressed that ESPN should take advantage of the quarantine to release the Jordan documentary so that everyone could see it.

Great news to start this quarantine Tuesday:

Netflix has brought forward the airing date for “The Last Dance,” the 10-episode documentary of Michael Jordan and his Bulls with never-before-seen footage and will air on April 19.

