A fourth stimulus check could lift 7 million people out of poverty



A fourth stimulus check has yet to be officially proposed for discussion among lawmakers.

Photo: ADEK BERRY / AFP / Getty Images

A fourth stimulus check could lift more than 7 million people out of poverty, according to a new analysis from the Urban-Brookings Center for Fiscal Policy.

According to the study, the third stimulus check that was part of the American Rescue Plan will reduce the number of people living in poverty to 11.4 million.

“Another round of payments could lift an additional 6.6 to 7.3 million people out of poverty, depending on whether the payment was restricted to citizens or made available to all,” the group wrote in its official report, according to Fox 8.

It should be noted that while there are lawmakers advocating for a fourth stimulus check, it has yet to be officially proposed.

As for the third stimulus check, On March 26, many people began to be mailed.

If you haven’t received your check yet, you should have it by April 7, according to the IRS.

If you want to closely track the delivery of your USPS mail, you can use Informed Deliver, which allows you to track USPS deliveries.

