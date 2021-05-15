A four-month-old baby with a previous severe disease dies from covid-19 in the Canary Islands

A four-month-old baby, who had a “previous severe pathology”, has died in Gran Canaria from covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported this Friday, which has also reported 118 infections in the last 24 hours.

It is the second child affected by covid-19 that dies this week in the Canary Islands, where on Monday the death of a six-year-old in Tenerife was reported, also with previous pathologies.

There are 54,414 people infected in the Canary Islands since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 757 have died, 51,1690 have been discharged and 2,497 are still active cases. In total, there are 297 patients admitted, of which 62 are in intensive care and 235 on the ward. The cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last fourteen days is 83.5 and 39.57 in the last seven days.

The infections in the last day have been 61 in Tenerife, 32 in Gran Canaria, 19 in Lanzarote, 2 in Fuerteventura, 2 in El Hierro, 1 in La Palma and one in La Gomera. There are 1,623 active cases in Tenerife, in Gran Canaria 643, in Lanzarote 200, in Fuerteventura 18, in La Palma 11, in El Hierro 7 and in La Gomera 4.